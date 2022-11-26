Soul Train Awards '22 Red Carpet Special

E 2 • 11/26/2022

Check out interviews with artists and performances from today's soul and R&B innovators during the Soul Train Awards '22 Red Carpet Special.

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Soul Train Awards '22 Red Carpet Special

11/26/2022
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
BET Soul Train Awards 2022

Hosted by Deon Cole, the BET Soul Train Awards 2022 spotlights the biggest names in Black culture and honors legendary R&B group Xscape with the Lady of Soul Award.
11/26/2022
