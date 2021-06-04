Rebels with a Cause

Trae Tha Truth and His Relief Gang Make an Impact in Houston E 1 • 04/06/2021
Houston rapper and Angel by Nature cofounder Trae Tha Truth uses his influence to lift up his hometown -- from rescuing flood victims to donating musical equipment to local kids.
Rebels with a CauseE2Yandy Smith-Harris Fights for Prison Reform
Entrepreneur Yandy Smith-Harris describes fighting for prison reform and her work with Until Freedom to speak out against police brutality and injustices in underserved communities.
Rebels with a CauseE3How Brandon Anderson Is Fighting to End Police Terror
Following the murder of his partner, Brandon Anderson has dedicated his life to combating police violence against Black Americans and developing Raheem, a service to report bad policing.
Rebels with a CauseE4Shar Bates Recounts What Propelled Her Into Activism
My Vote Is Hip Hop founder Shar Bates describes what inspired her move into activism and her work to get young people involved in taking on issues from voter suppression to police brutality.
