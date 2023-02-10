The Breakfast Club
October 16, 2023 - Ric Flair
Season 1 E 131 • 10/16/2023
DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God discuss Louisiana's governor race, Ric Flair talks about his illustrious wrestling career, and ESPN commentator Desmond Howard wins Donkey of the Day.
S1 • E121The Breakfast ClubOctober 2, 2023 - Eboni K. Williams
DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God talk about the arrest made in Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder, and Eboni K. Williams defends her controversial advice to college-aged Black women.
10/02/2023
S1 • E122The Breakfast ClubOctober 3, 2023 - Best of LOL
The hosts highlight interviews with comedians Marlon Wayans, Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jess Hilarious and Kountry Wayne relitigate their breakup.
10/03/2023
S1 • E123The Breakfast ClubOctober 4, 2023 - Malcolm Jenkins
Tezlyn examines House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ousting, the hosts discuss Ed Sheeran's meetup with Snoop Dogg, and the NFL's Malcolm Jenkins promotes his book "What Winners Won't Tell You."
10/04/2023
S1 • E124The Breakfast ClubOctober 5, 2023 - Sherri Shepherd
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy discuss the Kaiser Permanente workers striking in the biggest health care protest in U.S. history, and Sherri Shepherd addresses why no one picketed her show.
10/05/2023
S1 • E125The Breakfast ClubOctober 6, 2023 - Kirk Franklin
Guest cohost Angela Rye and the crew break down Sexyy Red's outspoken support for Donald Trump and Diddy's praise for Yung Miami, and Kirk Franklin discusses his documentary "Father's Day."
10/06/2023
S1 • E126The Breakfast ClubOctober 9, 2023 - Rheeda Walker
Guest cohost Jason Lee joins to discuss the Israel-Gaza war and Joe Budden dissing Drake, and psychologist Rheeda Walker discusses "The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health."
10/09/2023
S1 • E127The Breakfast ClubOctober 10, 2023 - Rich Paul
The crew talks about the U.S. sending aid to Israel and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent presidential run, and Rich Paul discusses his book "Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds."
10/10/2023
S1 • E128The Breakfast ClubOctober 11, 2023 - Offset
Tezlyn Figaro reports on the GOP's House speaker nominations, the Rumor Report recaps the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023, and rapper Offset discusses his album "Set It Off."
10/11/2023
S1 • E129The Breakfast ClubOctober 12, 2023 - Jemele Hill
DJ Envy and Charlamagne break down Jada Pinkett Smith's claim that Chris Rock asked her out, and Jemele Hill talks about her book "Uphill: A Memoir" and her Colin Kaepernick documentary.
10/12/2023
S1 • E130The Breakfast ClubOctober 13, 2023 - Joe Clair
DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God discuss Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir and field a call from a young listener, and comedian Joe Clair looks back on his 1997 interview with The Notorious B.I.G.
10/13/2023
S1 • E132The Breakfast ClubOctober 17, 2023 - Marc Lamont Hill
Tezlyn Figaro reports on U.S. military movements, Charlamagne gripes about garbage truck traffic, and Professor Marc Lamont Hill examines the long history of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
10/17/2023
S1 • E133The Breakfast ClubOctober 18, 2023 - Nicole Avant
DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God tackle revelations from Britney Spears's new memoir, activist Nicole Avant discusses coping with grief, and a Floridian fugitive becomes Donkey of the Day.
10/18/2023
S1 • E134The Breakfast ClubOctober 19, 2023 - Malcolm Gladwell
The crew weighs in on President Biden sending $100 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank, and Malcolm Gladwell discusses his "Revisionist History" podcast and gun violence.
10/19/2023
S1 • E135The Breakfast ClubOctober 20, 2023 - Aida Rodriguez
DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God tackle Suge Knight's prison podcast ambitions, Aida Rodriguez talks comedy, catharsis and her book "Legitimate Kid," and Charlamagne takes a holy man to task.
10/20/2023
S1 • E136The Breakfast ClubOctober 23, 2023 - Cappuchino
Radio personality Cappuchino joins the crew as guest cohost to break down the race to elect a House speaker and Brian McKnight's name change, and callers reveal what turns them off.
10/23/2023
S1 • E137The Breakfast ClubOctober 24, 2023 - Cappuchino
Guest cohost Cappuchino, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God discuss Dwight Howard's legal issues and whether it's a good idea to share romantic relationship problems with friends.
10/24/2023
S1 • E138The Breakfast ClubOctober 25, 2023 - Pastor Mike Todd
Loren LoRosa joins the crew in remembering "Shaft" star Richard Roundtree before discussing Jonathan Majors's assault claims, and Pastor Mike Todd chats about "Damaged but Not Destroyed."
10/25/2023
S1 • E139The Breakfast ClubOctober 26, 2023 – City Girls
Loren LoRosa and Glasses Malone join as guest cohosts, Tezlyn Figaro reports on a mass shooting in Maine, Charlamagne debates a listener, and City Girls discuss their album "RAW."
10/26/2023
S1 • E140The Breakfast ClubOctober 27, 2023 - Ben Crump
Tezlyn Figaro gives an update on the mass shooting in Maine, guest cohost Loren LoRosa details reactions to comments JT of City Girls made about Lil Uzi Vert, and attorney Ben Crump calls in.
10/27/2023
