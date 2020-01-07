American Soul

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Low RiderSeason 2 E 6 • 07/01/2020
Simone steps up as JT attempts to get custody of his sister, Ruby uses her connections to impress Don, and Gerald and Don's loyalty to each other is tested.
American SoulS1 • E6What Are You Looking At?
Tessa gives a dancer the opportunity of a lifetime, Kendall forces his mom to make a difficult decision, and Don meets with Dick Clark about the future of "Soul Train."
03/05/2019
American SoulS1 • E7Nothing to Fear
Don takes legal matters into his own hands, the "Soul Train" dancers have a dangerous run-in, Simone and Kendall face a change in plans, and JT's past catches up with him.
03/12/2019
American SoulS1 • E8Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained
Don responds to Dick Clark's rival music show, Tessa's marriage is put to the test after an unexpected encounter at a dance audition, and JT makes a hard decision for his mom.
03/19/2019
American SoulS1 • E968 B.C.
In a look back at 1968, Don finds a way to make extra money in order to help his ailing father, the Clarke family is haunted by their past, and the future looks bright for JT.
03/26/2019
American SoulS1 • E10Proceed With Caution
As the first season of "Soul Train" ends, Don tries to get his life in order, and a big break for Encore forces Simone, Kendall and JT to weigh their commitment to the group.
04/02/2019
American SoulS2 • E11975
Simone handles a sticky situation, Gerald double-crosses someone from his past, and Don questions Dolores's motives as his health continues to decline.
05/27/2020
American SoulS2 • E2Fame
Tessa and Brooks deal with the fallout from Don's temper, Simone attempts to get back on "Soul Train" as a dancer, and Gerald tries to keep Ruby away from Don.
06/03/2020
American SoulS2 • E3Satisfaction
Simone thanks JT for helping her get back on Soul Train, JT accepts a promotion to run errands for Gerald, and Don gets shot down by a successful publicist.
06/10/2020
American SoulS2 • E4Lovely Day
Tessa must rein in Sly and the Family Stone, Flo calls out Simone on how she treated Kendall, and Don gets flack when he books a famous white musician.
06/17/2020
American SoulS2 • E5Say You Love Me
Don gives Flo an ultimatum, Simone tries to reconcile with JT, and Don and Gerald get caught up in a dispute between James Brown and George Clinton over poached bandmates.
06/24/2020
American SoulS2 • E7Love Will Keep Us Together
Brooks needs reassurance after a meeting gone wrong, Don heads to Chicago after a frantic call from his son, and Ruby gets revenge.
07/08/2020
American SoulS2 • E8So Long, Sucker
Soul Train guest host Richard Pryor pushes Tessa to the limit, George presents Don with a tough business decision, and Gerald puts everything on the line to track down Ruby.
07/15/2020
