Queen Collective

Black Birth

Season 2 E 4 • 06/19/2021

A lyrical journey of Black expectant mothers, including the filmmaker, building community in hopes of safely navigating pregnancy in the U.S.

Queen Collective
S1 • E1
Gloves Off

Tiara "T-Baby" Brown, a Washington, D.C. officer who lost her brother to gun violence, protects her community by day and trains to become a world champion boxer by night.
06/13/2020
Queen Collective
S1 • E2
Tangled Roots

Representative Attica Scott, the only Black woman in the Kentucky state legislature, files a bill to ban discrimination against natural hairstyles and textures.
06/13/2020
Queen Collective
S1 • E3
Ballet After Dark

After surviving a dehumanizing attack, classically trained ballerina Tyde-Courtney Edwards created Ballet After Dark to help sexual abuse and domestic violence survivors heal.
06/13/2020
Queen Collective
S1 • E4
If There Is Light

After moving from Georgia to New York, 14-year-old Janiyah Blackmon navigates life's challenges as her mom tries to move her family out of the shelter system and into a home.
06/14/2020
Queen Collective
S2 • E1
A Song of Grace

With the support of her mother, 12-year-old Grace Moore makes history as one of the youngest classical music composers to write music for the New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.
06/19/2021
Queen Collective
S2 • E2
Game Changer

Gaming expert Tanya DePass revolutionizes her often exclusive industry by breaking down barriers and amplifying the voices of marginalized people in her community.
06/19/2021
Queen Collective
S2 • E3
Change The Name

Young Black students and their teacher campaign to rename their local park after an abolitionist while learning the value of grassroots organizing and discovering their agency as activists.
06/19/2021
Queen Collective
S2 • E4
Black Birth

Filmmaker Haimy Assefa balances the joys of pregnancy with the risks and fears in the African-American community as she shares her journey with two other expectant Black mothers.
06/19/2021
Queen Collective
S3 • E1
In Her Element

Director Idil Ibrahim profiles Nashville rapper Daisha McBride, a.k.a. The Rap Girl, as she prepares to headline her first show.
02/24/2023
Queen Collective
S3 • E2
Gaps

Director Jenn Shaw talks with Queen Latifah about her scripted short film in which outgoing sixth-grader Sydney learns to appreciate her "birthright" -- her unique and beautiful smile.
02/24/2023
