Sip 'n Smoke

David BannerSeason 1 E 7 • 05/19/2021
Rapper, producer, actor, entrepreneur and activist David Banner talks about getting involved to effect systemic change, leaving college to pursue his music career, and wanting a family.
Sip 'n SmokeS1 • E1Steve Harvey
Steve Harvey chats with Cam about how he keeps his drive alive, how maturity has shaped his relationship to wealth and how he transitioned from comedy to a motivational space.
04/30/2021
Sip 'n SmokeS1 • E22 Chainz
2 Chainz stops by to share with Cam what motivates him to work hard, his takeaways from collaborating with LeBron James and how the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired him.
04/30/2021
Sip 'n SmokeS1 • E4Mr. Magic
Michael "Mr. Magic" Barney, owner of the famed Magic City nightclub, chats with Cam about hosting the clash between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, then shares how his club became a cultural center.
04/30/2021
Sip 'n SmokeS1 • E3Da Brat
Cam sits down with veteran rapper Da Brat and beauty maven Judy Dupart to talk about the couple going public with their relationship and find out what's next for their careers.
05/01/2021
Sip 'n SmokeS1 • E5Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor opens up to Cam Newton about maintaining her marriage to Iman Shumpert amid a busy lifestyle, temporarily retiring from the music industry and juggling many creative pursuits.
05/05/2021
Sip 'n SmokeS1 • E6Zoie
Comedian and internet personality Zoie explains how he went from Starbucks to Wild 'N Out and weighs in on how growing up the son of a preacher influenced his career in entertainment.
05/12/2021
Sip 'n SmokeS1 • E7David Banner
Rapper, producer, actor, entrepreneur and activist David Banner talks about getting involved to effect systemic change, leaving college to pursue his music career, and wanting a family.
05/19/2021
