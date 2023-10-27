The Breakfast Club
November 10, 2023 - Marlon Wayans
Season 1 E 150 • 11/10/2023
The crew honors Veterans Day, guest cohost Loren LoRosa explains Keke Palmer's legal filings, and Marlon Wayans discusses finding humor in grief for his stand-up special "Good Grief."
S1 • E140The Breakfast ClubOctober 27, 2023 - Ben Crump
Tezlyn Figaro gives an update on the mass shooting in Maine, guest cohost Loren LoRosa details reactions to comments JT of City Girls made about Lil Uzi Vert, and attorney Ben Crump calls in.
10/27/2023
S1 • E141The Breakfast ClubOctober 30, 2023 - Lil Uzi Vert's Missing Chain
DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God discuss the death of the mass shooter in Maine, critique Flavor Flav's national anthem performance and react to Lil Uzi Vert losing an expensive chain.
10/30/2023
S1 • E142The Breakfast ClubOctober 31, 2023 – Gizelle Bryant
Guest cohost Gizelle Bryant joins DJ Envy and Charlamagne to celebrate Halloween, discuss Israel's refusal of a cease-fire and examine the ins and outs of spousal conversations.
10/31/2023
S1 • E143The Breakfast ClubNovember 1, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Jess Hilarious recounts a trip to Puerto Rico, Tezlyn Figaro covers Chicago police ties to far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, and the hosts debate age-appropriate Halloween costumes.
11/01/2023
S1 • E144The Breakfast ClubNovember 2, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Jess Hilarious drops a hot take on 50 Cent, the trio discusses DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana's feud, and callers debate the pros and cons of reuniting with an ex like Ashanti and Nelly did.
11/02/2023
S1 • E145The Breakfast ClubNovember 3, 2023 - Jess Hilarious
Guest cohost Jess Hilarious and the crew discuss rising homeschooling rates, Jonathan Majors's future with Marvel, Missy Elliott's sit-down with Robin Roberts and more.
11/03/2023
S1 • E146The Breakfast ClubNovember 6, 2023 - Pete Buttigieg
Tezlyn Figaro details the death of an Alabama mayor, the crew discusses comments from Lauryn Hill and J. Cole, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg talks electric cars and more.
11/06/2023
S1 • E147The Breakfast ClubNovember 7, 2023 - Donnell Rawlings
Ms. Pat cohosts, the crew talks David Axelrod's comments on President Biden's reelection bid and Yung Miami's advice on bagging a Diddy, then Donnell Rawlings discusses his comedy show.
11/07/2023
S1 • E148The Breakfast ClubNovember 8, 2023 - Doug Melville
The crew weighs in on the 2023 election results, Cam'ron's risqué story about Sukihana and Jeezy's candid interview with Nia Long, and Doug Melville discusses his book "Invisible Generals."
11/08/2023
S1 • E149The Breakfast ClubNovember 9, 2023 - Leslie Jones
Loren LoRosa joins the crew to break down the Republican presidential debate and a rumored album release from Frank Ocean, and Leslie Jones discusses her memoir "Leslie F**king Jones."
11/09/2023
S1 • E150The Breakfast ClubNovember 10, 2023 - Marlon Wayans
11/10/2023
S1 • E151The Breakfast ClubNovember 13, 2023 - Boosie Badazz
Tezlyn Figaro reports on Donald Trump's push for a televised trial, DJ Envy and Charlamagne break down 2024 Grammy noms, and Boosie Badazz talks about his film "No Honor Loyalty or Love."
11/13/2023
S1 • E152The Breakfast ClubNovember 14, 2023 - Black Thought
Tezlyn Figaro reports on the Secret Service's response to car break-in, the crew discusses Chrisean Rock allegedly assaulting another artist, and Black Thought talks "The Upcycled Self."
11/14/2023
S1 • E153The Breakfast ClubNovember 15, 2023 - Barefoot on an Airplane
Tezlyn Figaro details a near-fistfight in Congress, Envy and Charlamagne discuss Kim Kardashian's GQ cover controversy, and listeners comment on RFK Jr.'s mile-high barefoot bathroom run.
11/15/2023
S1 • E154The Breakfast ClubNovember 16, 2023 - Jada Pinkett Smith
Tezlyn Figaro updates DJ Envy, Charlamagne and guest cohost Beasy Baybie on the Breonna Taylor federal trial, and Jada Pinkett Smith gets real about rumors, trauma and her memoir "Worthy."
11/16/2023
S1 • E155The Breakfast ClubNovember 17, 2023 - E-40
Guest cohost Beasy Baybie joins the crew to discuss Drake's surprise album drop and Cassie Ventura's abuse lawsuit against Diddy, and E-40 talks about his cookbook collab with Snoop Dogg.
11/17/2023
S1 • E156The Breakfast ClubNovember 20, 2023 - Relationship Retrospective
Guest cohosts get real about modern love as Loren LoRosa offers takes on date etiquette, Jess Hilarious talks being toxic in your twenties and more on this throwback episode.
11/20/2023
S1 • E157The Breakfast ClubNovember 21, 2023 - Hip Hop 50 Interviews
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary as they look back at their interviews with new school artists Cardi B, Offset, Kaliii, NLE Choppa and Finesse2tymes.
11/21/2023
S1 • E158The Breakfast ClubNovember 22, 2023 - Hip Hop 50 South Edition
The hosts revisit convos with Southern hip-hop artists, including T.I. talking trap music, Jeezy chatting about his book "Adversity for Sale" and Killer Mike discussing his album "Michael."
11/22/2023
S1 • E159The Breakfast ClubNovember 23, 2023 - Hip Hop 50 New York Edition
LL Cool J, The Roots, Method Man, Jadakiss, Millyz and other East Coast artists discuss what sparked their love for hip hop, music industry lessons, classic performances and more.
11/23/2023
