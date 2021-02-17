Body of Work

Nazanin MandiSeason 2 E 1 • 02/22/2021
Singer and model Nazanin Mandi spent many years dealing with body dysmorphia, but meeting with a trainer changed her life for the better.
Body of WorkS1 • E1Diggy Simmons
Musician and actor Diggy Simmons explains how working out gives him holistic rewards and provides him with a better life.
02/17/2021
Body of WorkS1 • E2Robert Ri'chard
Actor and trainer Robert Ri'chard outlines the scientific approach he took to his fitness journey and discusses the impact his attitude has had on others.
02/18/2021
Body of WorkS1 • E3Necole Kane
Bodybuilder and xoNecole founder Necole Kane discusses the unique challenges of being a Black woman in fitness contests and how fasted cardio fits into her routine.
02/19/2021
Body of WorkS1 • E4Parker McKenna Posey
Actress Parker McKenna Posey tackles body positivity and what it means to love yourself while getting fit.
02/20/2021
Body of WorkS1 • E5Apryl Jones
Entrepreneur, model and singer Apryl Jones discusses how her appearance has changed while working out and how her role as a mother shapes her outlook on fitness.
02/21/2021
Body of WorkS2 • E2Ace Hood
All-around fitness is at the center of rapper Ace Hood's world, and he uses it to make him the best father he can be.
02/23/2021
Body of WorkS2 • E3Rotimi
With a careful blend of healthy diet and efficient exercise, actor and singer Rotimi has crafted a body that he's proud of by pushing himself to the limit.
02/24/2021
