The Next Big Thing

Owning Your Truth Season 1 E 7 • 08/20/2019
41:02
The Next Big ThingS1 • E1Welcome to Hollywood
Twenty-one unsigned hip-hop and R&B artists have 30 seconds to impress Damon Dash, Tina Davis and Zaytoven, and the pressure is on as 10 artists face a stressful callback.
07/09/2019
41:02
The Next Big ThingS1 • E2Secure the Bag
Competitors busk in Santa Monica, CA, then mentor Joe Budden preps the artists for the Cypher Challenge, which splits them up into two teams to perform group freestyles.
07/16/2019
41:02
The Next Big ThingS1 • E3Control Your Instrument
The artists must sing after running an obstacle course, and Tamar Braxton coaches four teams of artists through the elimination challenge.
07/23/2019
41:01
The Next Big ThingS1 • E4Producing a Hit 101
The artists show off their freestyle game in a mini challenge, and emotions run high when the contestants break into teams and later face a double elimination.
07/30/2019
41:02
The Next Big ThingS1 • E5The Drip
Dame gives a crash course in style and attitude before a fashion photoshoot challenge, and celebrity mentor Kash Doll helps the artists upgrade their looks with makeovers.
08/06/2019
41:01
The Next Big ThingS1 • E6 Showmanship - Bring It!
A competitor makes a big announcement, Lil' Kim shares a valuable lesson on commanding a stage, and the artists work with celebrity choreographers ahead of live performances.
08/13/2019
41:01
The Next Big ThingS1 • E7Owning Your Truth
Practice interviews stir up drama between Maya and Lovee, DeVon Franklin and Remy Ma teach lessons in realness, and the singers team with songwriters to find their truth.
08/20/2019
41:02
The Next Big ThingS1 • E8Fanfest
Keyshia Cole challenges the final five to make viral videos, and the singers aim to generate social buzz during the elimination challenge.
08/27/2019
41:05
The Next Big ThingS1 • E9Making the Video
Working with Poo Bear, Jean-Baptiste, Tank and the late Nipsey Hussle, the final four each have 12 hours to create an original song and 48 hours to make a video for it.
09/03/2019
