Under His Influence
BET+ ORIGINAL. A social media influencer falls for an inmate and starts a crusade to prove his innocence, but after they win his appeal, she uncovers a dark secret that changes her life.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Movie
1:17:08
Black Girl Erupted
After a series of setbacks, high-achieving lawyer Reina must learn how to handle her mental health before her emotional outbursts destroy her career and her relationships.
07/09/2023
Movie
1:26:59
Under His Influence
BET+ ORIGINAL. A social media influencer falls for an inmate and starts a crusade to prove his innocence, but after they win his appeal, she uncovers a dark secret that changes her life.
02/16/2023
Movie
18:42
Sign In to Watch
The Fruit it Bears
A young, creative Black man in New York City goes down a path of self-reflection and emotional reckoning in the months after breaking up with his girlfriend of four years.
08/31/2022
Movie
15:15
Sign In to Watch
Renny "A Juneteenth Story"
Will Renny continue her family legacy, when the whole black community is celebrating the legacy of Juneteenth.
06/23/2022
Movie
16:47
Sign In to Watch
Devon's Day "A Juneteenth Story"
A young Devon's routine trip to the barbershop turns into a history lesson that he will remember forever.
06/23/2022
Movie
1:22:25
Sign In to Watch
Karen
An entitled, racist, Caucasian woman pulls out all the stops to rid her precious neighborhood of the peaceful African American couple who just moved in next door.
09/14/2021
Movie
1:25:42
Sign In to Watch
Twice Bitten
A serial con man finds his next mark in a young widow, but her suspicions of the attractive new man in her life lead her down a dark path of murder and mystery.
09/08/2021
Movie
1:27:58
The Christmas Lottery
After their parents win the lottery during the Christmas season, three reunited sisters are forced to address unresolved disputes and put their family's wellbeing first.
12/13/2020
Movie
1:27:41
Sign In to Watch
A Christmas Surprise
Tanya's holiday season is turned upside down when her daughter Brittney announces she's planning a Christmas wedding, and two domineering mothers clash before their kids' big day.
12/06/2020
Movie
1:28:44
Sign In to Watch
Alieu The Dreamer
In a world where humans have not been able to dream for decades, a government scientist discovers a young father in the projects who's suddenly regained the ability, but she soon realizes there are powerful people who want to conceal her discovery.
10/23/2020
Movie
1:39:49
Sign In to Watch
Foster Boy
Corporate lawyer Michael Trainer reluctantly agrees to take on a civil suit brought by Jamal Randolph against a privatized foster care company that Jamal claims knowingly allowed him to be sexually abused as a child.
09/25/2020
Movie
1:34:24
Sign In to Watch
Miss Juneteenth
A single working mother powers through several obstacles after she enters her headstrong teenage daughter in her Texas town's beauty pageant.
06/19/2020
Movie
1:24:09
Open
BET ORIGINAL. A couple's marriage is tested when the agreed-upon rules for their polyamorous lifestyle start to fall to the wayside.
03/14/2020
Movie
1:42:08
Sign In to Watch
Miss Virginia
Based on a true story, a single mother in Washington, D.C., fights for her son's right to a quality education when the public school system lets him down.
02/20/2020
Movie
1:23:44
Sign In to Watch
Hip Hop Holiday
Superstar Leesa J has let fame get to her head, but when a man from her past re-enters her life, she realizes that she's got to make changes if she ever wants to be happy.
11/30/2019
Movie
1:25:56
Sign In to Watch
Holiday Heist
A struggling family-owned jewelry store and its priceless diamonds are the target of a robbery that gets complicated when the owner's daughter steals the thief's heart.
11/19/2019
Movie
1:29:46
Sign In to Watch
Keys To The City
Atlanta's would-be mayor Russell Savage struggles to defeat his father figure, August King, in a political race while subduing a threat from inside his own campaign.
09/14/2019
Movie
1:19:48
Sign In to Watch
Fall Girls
After a wild weekend getaway with their powerful boss results in her mysterious death, Paige and Tyra try to keep their wits about them.
01/12/2019
Movie
1:20:30
Sign In to Watch
We Belong Together
A college professor recovering from alcoholism tries to put his life and family back together, but he meets a seductive new student who quickly becomes obsessed with him.
07/28/2018
Movie
1:25:00
Sign In to Watch
One Crazy Christmas
Sabrina hosts a Christmas dinner that turns hectic when her ex-husband surprisingly shows up and her ex-lover arrives on the arm of her daughter.
11/16/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30
The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer
The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024