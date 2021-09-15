Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Fanatic
Rapper Dom D's playboy past comes back to haunt him when a one-night stand with Lexi alters his life, and his wife Zoe tries to solve the mystery.
1:22:24
Karen
When Imani and Malik move into a predominantly white neighborhood, they find themselves at odds with a nosy neighbor who's more dangerous than she looks..
09/15/2021
1:25:42
Twice Bitten
A serial con man finds his next mark in a young widow, but her suspicions of the attractive new man in her life lead her down a dark path of murder and mystery.
09/08/2021
1:36:36
Always & Forever
Prosecutor Nicole Taylor's idyllic life with her loving husband Brian is abruptly upended by the suspicious deaths of several childhood friends, and she is forced to confront the long-buried secrets of her past to solve the mystery and save herself.
09/01/2021
1:26:50
I'm Fine (Thanks for Asking)
Starring Kelley Kali, Wesley Moss and Deon Cole, this film follows a widowed mother living in a tent with her daughter as she struggles to piece together enough money to secure an apartment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
03/17/2021
1:31:10
Holiday Heartbreak
When a dad's womanizing ways come back to haunt him, he spends the holiday season seeking forgiveness from his past flings in order to save his daughter from romantic ruin.
12/17/2020
1:27:58
The Christmas Lottery
After their parents win the lottery during the Christmas season, three reunited sisters are forced to address unresolved disputes and put their family's wellbeing first.
12/13/2020
1:27:41
A Christmas Surprise
Tanya's holiday season is turned upside down when her daughter Brittney announces she's planning a Christmas wedding, and two domineering mothers clash before their kids' big day.
12/06/2020
1:28:44
Alieu The Dreamer
In a world where humans have not been able to dream for decades, a government scientist discovers a young father in the projects who's suddenly regained the ability, but she soon realizes there are powerful people who want to conceal her discovery.
10/23/2020
1:39:48
Foster Boy
Corporate lawyer Michael Trainer reluctantly agrees to take on a civil suit brought by Jamal Randolph against a privatized foster care company that Jamal claims knowingly allowed him to be sexually abused as a child.
09/25/2020
1:34:24
Miss Juneteenth
A single working mother powers through several obstacles after she enters her headstrong teenage daughter in her Texas town's beauty pageant.
06/19/2020
1:42:07
Miss Virginia
Based on a true story, a single mother in Washington, D.C., fights for her son's right to a quality education when the public school system lets him down.
02/20/2020
1:23:28
'Twas the Chaos Before Christmas
When two families accidentally rent the same home to celebrate the holidays, tempers flare and love blooms under the Christmas tree.
12/07/2019
1:23:44
Hip Hop Holiday
Superstar Leesa J has let fame get to her head, but when a man from her past re-enters her life, she realizes that she's got to make changes if she ever wants to be happy.
11/30/2019
1:25:02
Christmas Belles
Porsha and Delia have been best friends since kindergarten, but the arrival of a handsome young pastor sparks a rivalry and a Christmas season they'll never forget.
11/23/2019
1:25:56
Holiday Heist
A struggling family-owned jewelry store and its priceless diamonds are the target of a robbery that gets complicated when the owner's daughter steals the thief's heart.
11/19/2019
00:00
Swag Inc.
AJ and his womanizer friends start a business to help hopeless men in L.A. pick up women, but they aren't ready for all the complications that come with their success.
10/25/2019
1:20:27
Angrily Ever After
When news anchor Tia Logan goes viral for getting into an altercation with her fiancé, her new fame as a meme forces her to rebuild her life and question her views on success.
10/01/2019
1:29:46
Keys to the City
Atlanta's would-be mayor Russell Savage struggles to defeat his father figure, August King, in a political race while subduing a threat from inside his own campaign.
09/14/2019
1:24:50
Always a Bridesmaid
Tired of always being the bridesmaid, Corina James wonders if marriage is for everyone else but her, even when she finally meets Mr. Right.
08/25/2019
1:24:14
Back To The Goode Life
Banker and boss lady Francesca Goode has it all, until her assets are frozen for suspected crimes and she's forced to move back in with her family in her small hometown.
04/28/2019
1:20:22
Fall Girls
After a wild weekend getaway with their powerful boss results in her mysterious death, Paige and Tyra try to keep their wits about them.
01/12/2019
1:17:33
Holly Day
After spending life running from the ghosts of her past, uptight businesswoman Holly Day has a change of heart in this updated version of "A Christmas Carol."
12/23/2018
1:20:14
A Throwback Holiday
Frustrated by her unappreciative family, Jacqueline Grant wishes to be her 18-year-old self again and redo the year that changed her life forever.
12/15/2018
1:23:59
Her Only Choice
After Tasha's struggle with infertility comes to an end, the expectant mother receives a life-threatening cancer diagnosis that leaves her with a difficult decision about her future.
10/06/2018
1:25:04
Running Out of Time
Following the sudden death of her husband, the widow of a prominent political advisor and her family are taken hostage in their own home by two men seeking information.
12/02/2018
1:20:29
We Belong Together
A college professor recovering from alcoholism tries to put his life and family back together, but he meets a seductive new student who quickly becomes obsessed with him.
07/28/2018
