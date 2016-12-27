R. Kelly Reflects On His Friendship With Michael Jackson After His Kids Post A Video Jammin’ Out To ‘Ignition’

Contrary to popular belief, people are actually still here for R. Kelly. At least Prince and Paris Jackson are anyway.
The R&B singer took to social media beaming with joy as videos of Michael Jackson’s two eldest children rocking out to his “Ignition” remix took him on a trip down memory lane.
Kelly wrote, “I’m grateful to have called #MichaelJackson a friend. Pretty dope to see my music is touching his generations! @princejackson & @parisjackson having a blast while riding to #ignition.” The video showcasing Jackson’s children listening to the popular song before cutting to a clip of their father listening to it as well.
Check out the video above.
