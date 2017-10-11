Beyoncé Releases New ‘Freedom’ Video In Honor Of International Day Of The Girl

Beyoncé has always been philanthropist. Donating her time and efforts to various charities over the years, it’s clear that giving to those in need is something Bey lives for. Her most recent charitable effort comes in honor of International Day of the Girl.

Bey released a new visual for her 2016 single “Freedom,” in a collaboration with Chime for Change and The Global Goals. The recreation features cameos from dozens of young girls as they sing and dance to the uplifting and empowering song.

The video also features astounding statistics many young girls face worldwide. Some of the most extreme examples include: Every five minutes, a girl dies as a result of violence,” “One in four girls gets married as a child,” and “Girls are twice as likely to become infected with HIV.”

Beyoncé even took to social media calling for support and raising awareness. She posted several clips from the new visual writing,”Support girls around the world to realize their dreams. For more information and to make a donation go to www.globalgoals.org/dayofthegirl.”