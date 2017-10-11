The Internet Commends Princess Nokia For Throwing Hot Soup On A Racist

“I will do anything to defend the honor of my brothers and sisters.”

Harlem-born rapper Princess Nokia has long been outspoken about the racial injustice which exists in this country. Throughout her diverse music catalog songs like "Brujas" and "Tomboy" find the burgeoning talent addressing everything from colonialsim to police brutality. 

More recenly, however, the femcee found herself having to confront racism head on while on a New York City subway. 

The incident, which went viral on Tuesday (Oct. 10), involved a drunk and disorderly passenger unleashing racial slurs at a group of teenage boys on an L train. According to Nokia, the unidentified man called the teenagers "n*ggers," which provoked the rapper to slap him. Footage shot by an onlooker shows the man continuing to spew insults to the train's passengers and eventually being forcibly removed from the train car. 

While some onlookers attempted to moderate the situation, Nokia, along with a few others, bravely challenged the bigot's vile remarks. "I talk shit because I can. Because I'm a lawyer," the man can be heard saying repeatedly throughout the video. He is also visibly seen drinking what appears to be an open beverage that most viewers assumed was a Lime-a-rita. 

The rapper eventually threw a bowl of hot soup on the belligerent passenger. Nokia detailed the events early Wednesday morning (Oct. 11), saying: "I will do anything to defend the honor of my brothers and sisters." 

And once the internet learned that the brave woman who stepped to the drunken bigot was in fact the burgeoning rapper, they immediately unloaded praise into her mentions. 

Take a look at some of the best reactions to Princess Nokia's epic soup throwing, below. 

Written by Kai Miller

(Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

