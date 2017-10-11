The Internet Commends Princess Nokia For Throwing Hot Soup On A Racist

Harlem-born rapper Princess Nokia has long been outspoken about the racial injustice which exists in this country. Throughout her diverse music catalog songs like "Brujas" and "Tomboy" find the burgeoning talent addressing everything from colonialsim to police brutality. More recenly, however, the femcee found herself having to confront racism head on while on a New York City subway.

The incident, which went viral on Tuesday (Oct. 10), involved a drunk and disorderly passenger unleashing racial slurs at a group of teenage boys on an L train. According to Nokia, the unidentified man called the teenagers "n*ggers," which provoked the rapper to slap him. Footage shot by an onlooker shows the man continuing to spew insults to the train's passengers and eventually being forcibly removed from the train car. While some onlookers attempted to moderate the situation, Nokia, along with a few others, bravely challenged the bigot's vile remarks. "I talk shit because I can. Because I'm a lawyer," the man can be heard saying repeatedly throughout the video. He is also visibly seen drinking what appears to be an open beverage that most viewers assumed was a Lime-a-rita.

New Yorkers kicking racists ass one at a time pic.twitter.com/yRUBD3kXIs — BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 10, 2017

The rapper eventually threw a bowl of hot soup on the belligerent passenger. Nokia detailed the events early Wednesday morning (Oct. 11), saying: "I will do anything to defend the honor of my brothers and sisters."

this bigot called a group of teenage boys "niggers" on the train so I stood up and slapped him and everybody on the train backed me up https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017 When I slapped him he called me a nigger, and when I did all my brothers on the train came to my side and held my hand and comforted me https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017 although painful and humiliating we stood together and kicked this disgusting racist off the train so we could ride in peace away from him https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017 And yes I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off off the train , and kicked in the face.

Any other racists wanna try us again? https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017 The important matter is:



I will do anything to defend the honor of my brothers and sisters #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

And once the internet learned that the brave woman who stepped to the drunken bigot was in fact the burgeoning rapper, they immediately unloaded praise into her mentions. Take a look at some of the best reactions to Princess Nokia's epic soup throwing, below.

Written by Kai Miller