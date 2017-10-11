Z-Ro Exonerated Of All Charges In Aggravated Assault Case

In spite of the harrowing allegations against him, it appears as though Houston rapper Z-Ro has avoided indictment for reportedly beating his girlfriend for two hours straight.

As previously reported, Z-Ro found himself in hot water after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, rapper Just Brittany, back in July. According to TMZ, the violent dispute was reported by Brittany to Harris County police, in which she provided chilling recorded audio of the ordeal. While it's been noted that the abuse allegedly occurred in April, it is still unclear why Brittany waited an additional three months before reporting the incident.

However, after gathering details of the attack, authorities turned it over to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which determined the evidence was enough to issue an official arrest warrant. Z-Ro was reportedly charged with felony aggravated assault and was subsequently held without bond.

Now it appear as though a Houston grand jury has returned a no-bill in the case of the "Mo City Don Freestyle" rapper's alleged assault. Citing a lack of evidence, the jury declined to pursue an indictment. Z-Ro has previously claimed that his former girlfriend's allegations were simply a publicity stunt, as he says she posted a photo to Instagram without any bruises just a few hours after the alleged beating took place.