50 Cent Says His Rough Childhood Is The Reason Behind Those Instagram Posts About His Kids

50 Cent has been very vocal about the strained relationship with his oldest son Marquise Jackson . Never mincing words about his displeasure with Marquise and his mother Shaniqua Tompkins , Fif happily celebrated the end of his court ordered child support agreement with a Friday the 13th party flyer on Instagram.

After drawing a slew of criticism from social media users and a snarky response from Marquise, 50 appears to have a change of heart. The rapper took to Instagram attributing his recent actions to the hardships he encountered as a child.

Posting an adorable photo of himself as a child, 50 wrote, “Excuse me if I seem a little insensitive at times. I’m different. I came up a little harder than these guys. I make no excuses. I never met my father and my mother got killed when I was 8.”

Hopefully with time and growth, 50 Cent and Marquise will be able to mend their relationship