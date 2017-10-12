Keyshia Cole Had A Run-In With Police After Being Accused Of 'Name-Calling'

However, when a West Hollywood police officer pressed her to steer clear of traffic she had reportedly been blocking on Tuesday evening (October 11), all eyes — and cameras — were on the events that unfolded next.

Despite some of her past controversial moments , R&B singer Keyshia Cole seems to be one of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s most level-headed starlets steering clear of the public drama.

According to TMZ, the Just Like You songstress was making her way from West Hollywood’s popular TAO restaurant in a black Rolls-Royce. She must have been taking too long in the process, however, considering that a police officer honked for her to keep it moving as he sat on his motorcycle. In the video, there’s also a visible lineup of cars behind Cole’s whip.

The clip cuts to that same officer approaching her in the backseat of the Rolls-Royce. The officer can be heard saying that she has a “big mouth” and accuses her of name-calling.

“Who has a big mouth?” she says from the backseat. “Nobody called you a name — I did not call you a name.”

The officer continues on insisting that someone was guilty of the name-calling, but Cole maintains her own innocence before being dismissed.

Thankfully, that’s where the encounter ended and things didn’t get ugly despite some of the apparent hostility between both parties.

See her run-in with the obviously offended police officer below.