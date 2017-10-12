LOL: Marlon Wayans And Busta Rhymes Hilariously Rip Each Other In A Rap Battle

In celebration of Miami’s famous LIV nightclub reopening, Brooklyn rap vet Busta Rhymes and the youngest of the Wayans family entertainment empire, Marlon Wayans , threw down in a battle of bars that would send hip-hop and comedy fans through the roof.

In a video from their hilarious impromptu rap battle, Busta whipped out his bars first, despite reminding Wayans that it was him who initiated the contest in the first place.

“You called me out and you ain’t got no bars,” he spit. “Your forehead looking like a bunch of bumper cars.”

While rap may not be Wayans forte, comedy shots definitely are. He took the opportunity to lay into Busta’s obvious weight gain.

“Yo, Busta, your s**t is stagnant,” he rapped. “N***a, I thought you was eight months pregnant.”

Admittedly, the battle would have been better off with a moderator after the two men attempted to out-rap each other. But a few crowd outbursts later and we’d say both men ended in a tie.

See their knee-slapping rap showdown below.