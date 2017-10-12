Rick Ross Responds To Birdman's Warning: 'Bring That Sh**, Baby'

Everyone, that is, except his self-proclaimed rap rival Rick Ross , who fired back his own PSA for Baby.

After Cash Money Records’ big gun CEO Birdman unloaded an angry rant on fans, Instagram users and anyone else who had something to say about his current battle with Lil Wayne , you would think everyone took heed to his scathing warning.

Seated in what appears to be his car, Rozay got straight to the point in reminding Birdman that his response is a bit overdue.

“Boy, you a year late and five years late paying that man his money,” he said. “Pay that man his money. We know you ain’t right. Stop with the jokes, n***a. Bring that sh**, baby. Bring it.”

Rozay isn’t specifically named in Baby’s cautionary Instagram Live video where he warned everyone about the consequences of “crossing his line.” But, in light of Rozay’s recent “Idols Become Rivals” track from his Rather You Than Me project this year and other commentary he’s made on his defunct relationship with Birdman, it’s no wonder why he took the PSA personally.

Let’s just hope that both men can maintain their respective distances from one another until some sort of resolve comes about.

See Ross’ response to Baby in the video below.