Watch 21 Savage Address Police Brutality In Powerful New Video

While 21 Savage has taken on the moniker of the "Slaughter King," the Atlanta rapper has far more substance beyond his crime-fueled lyrics. The rapper's newest visual effort for "Nothing New," a standout track off his Issa Album , is evidence of this as he tackles the troubling reality of police brutality and racism.

Under the direction of iNightLyfe, the grim video finds 21 addressing the struggles of the Black community in the midst of the country's current climate. Throughout the video, a Black family is shown living through poverty, prison and addiction — all leading up to the funeral of a young girl fatally shot by a white police officer. “They thought I only rapped about murder and pistols/I’m tryna feed my family, I ain’t being political,” 21 raps.

The video also features press conference footage of athletes Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James speaking out against Donald Trump. Early Thursday afternoon (Oct. 12), 21 teased the powerful visual on his Instagram, forgoing a caption.