French Montana Honored With His Own Official Day In Miami

French Montana is making moves in a major way. From his smash hit "Unforgettable" going platinum to his commendable philanthropic efforts, the Bronx emcee is steadily solidifying his legacy. And now French can add an official day in his honor to his impressive resume of accolades.

On Thursday (Oct. 12), Mayor Philip Levine declared "French Montana Day" during the opening ceremonies at the fourth annual REVOLT Music Conference being held in South Beach. The "Ocho Cinco" rapper was nothing short of excited as he accepted the prestigious award, taking to Instagram to thank both Mayor Levine and Bad Boy label boss Diddy. The mayor previously dubbed October 13 "Sean Diddy Combs Day." This year, however, they handed over a 100-year coin to the music mogul. In the past, Diddy has also been awarded with the keys to the vibrant city, which he is also a resident of. The REVOLT Instagram account posted a series of photos of both Diddy and French celebrating their new found accolades.

Take a look at French Montana's celebratory Instagram post after receiving his official day, below.

Written by Kai Miller