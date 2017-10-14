Shaquille O'Neal Lets Big Shaq Know He's The Originator In New Diss Track

We all know Shaquille O’Neal has a long hip-hop history, and it’s something UK rapper and comedian Big Shaq (aka Roadman Shaq) is perhaps learning quickly.

Remember Roadman’s viral appearance on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s “Fire in the Booth” segment? Well he inspired millions of memes after rapping his version of what gunfire sounds like – aka: "The ting goes skrrrrrrrrrrah pap pap kak kak kak skibiidipap pap and a pupubrrrrrrrrrrdooom skyaa du du kun kun boom boom."

The original Shaq is apparently tired of Roadman Shaq calling himself Big Shaq, so the former NBA star and longtime emcee enlisted Toronto rapper ShaqIsDope for a diss track to let everyone know he’s the real OG (I know, all these Shaqs have us really confused, too).

In the song, Shaquille raps, "There’s a lot of people that are named after me — Shaquille, Shaq. But keep in mind... there’s only one Big Shaq. It is I ... the originator, the dominator, the creator."

This isn’t the first time Shaq’s used music to diss people who’ve come at him. Remember back in July when LaVar Ball got the wrath of the big man?

"Sit down man, you be doin' the most,” he rapped on the track. “You know your ass is barbeque chicken in the post / First you can beat Mike, then you can beat me / Wake that ass up, you havin' a dream."

You can bet Big Shaq will have a response to his honor being tested. Check out the original Shaq’s latest diss track below.