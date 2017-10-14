Nelly's Rape Accuser Wants To Drop Charges

Nelly may catch a break in his recent alleged rape case as the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her on his tour bus in Seattle last weekend is seeking to drop all criminal charges against him.

According to Page Six, the accuser's attorney, Karen Koehler, said in a statement on Friday that her client, who remains unnamed, not only wants to stop the investigation but would also refuse to testify in court.

She also mentioned that the woman has one major regret, adding that she "wishes she had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her."

Nelly was arrested in the wee hours of last Saturday morning in his tour bus at a Walmart location. He was booked and arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape and was released a few hours later. He has not been charged with any crime.

The St. Louis rapper has firmly denied the allegations made against him with his attorney, Scott Rosenblum, reiterating that the claim was a "completely fabricated allegation."

