Rihanna To Have Street Named After Her In Barbados

Rihanna is slated to be immortalized in her hometown.

The Barbados Ministry of Tourism recently announced that the superstar singer, born Robyn Fenty, will have a street named after her in St. Michael, according to Nation News.

A statement released by the Ministry of Tourism says the dedication will happen on November 30, Barbados’ Independence Day.

“The Government of Barbados will on Independence Day, Thursday 30th November, 2017 officially change the name of Westbury New Road located in St. Michael to Rihanna Drive in honour of Barbadian superstar Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty who grew up in Westbury New Road,” it reads.

RiRi plans to be present for the two-hour unveiling ceremony. The event will take place from 3-5 pm.

Throughout her career, Rihanna has made no secret of where she’s from. She visits the island frequently and has participated in numerous charitable efforts in support of her home nation.