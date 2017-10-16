And The Next Person To Square Off Against Azealia Banks Is...

This time, however, it’s not a fellow femcee she’s digitally throwing down with, but fellow social media maven and comedian Jess Hilarious .

With the number of femcee rivals Azealia Banks has made over the years, the Harlem-bred Ice Princess will rack up another social media beef faster than you can click into the previous one.

Despite building a name and two million followers for herself from her viral Instagram comedy videos, Jess popped up in Azealia’s crosshairs after one of her daily “Jess With The Mess” segments. The brief entertainment news parody features Jess’ take on several “messy” stories buzzing in current news. Think Charlamagne Tha God’s “Donkey Of The Day” broadcasts minus the radio platform, but double the humor.

“Azealia Banks has concert tickets on GroupOn for $16 now — you get a ticket, you get a ticket, you get a ticket!” she says in her best Oprah giveaway impersonation.

It wasn’t long before Azealia popped up to toss back some shade, though. Promoting the RZA-directed Love Beats Rhymes film in which that she’ll be making a cameo, she was surprisingly much less savage in her clapback than she has been in recent moments.

“LOL, you’re trying hard to make it onto the big screen with these daily audition tapes huh?” she said. “Buckle down, and write a real script. It will get you further than the chitlin circuit. Go see ‘Love Beats Rhymes’ on Dec. 1, darling.”

After Jess’ prompt warning to her, cautioning Azealia of her “no cut cards” policy, Jess responded in a new video filmed specially for the Broke With Expensive Taste femcee.

“So, apparently Azealia Banks got a problem with the ‘Jess With The Mess’ thing,” she begins. “Azealia no Bank, rather. B***h mad at me because her tickets $16 on GroupOn. B***h, I can’t make that up! I told you my news is real, B***!”

Not to mention Jess reminded that her comedy show tickets are more than Azealia’s concert prices. But instead of Azealia firing back in a lengthy rant, she laughed it off, deemed Jess a “fan,” and tagged her in the Lionsgate film, thanking her for the free promo.

It seems (for now, at least) that the smoke has cleared between the two ladies. But knowing both of their propensities for petty, don’t be surprised if this isn’t the last you hear of them.

See how it all unfolded in the posts below.