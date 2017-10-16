According To Cardi B, There's Two Things Even Famous People Steal

That also goes for the rich and famous of Hollywood’s elite, who the 25-year-old is hilariously exposing for stealing some pretty important personal items.

For as long as we’ve known Cardi B , from her viral Instagram videos to her spot on Love & Hip Hop New York to now being a leading female rap talent with “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx femcee has never been one to hold her tongue on anything.

In her Instagram PSA for fans, Cardi’s message started off quite serious, as if she was preparing the Bardi Gang for a message of inspiration and hope.

“You guys want to know some real s**t that I have learned?,” she asked in the clip. “I’ve been hanging around a lot of people that’s wealthy, that is rich, that is famous.”

The “Bodak Yellow” artist doesn’t drop specific names on the affluent company she’s been keeping lately. But just from watching her rise to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, we’ve seen Cardi bump elbows, mics and tweets with Remy Ma, Drake, SZA, J. Cole, DJ Khaled, Lil Kim and several more top-tier R&B and hip-hop names. One particular celebrity encounter that set the Bardi Gang ablaze was her photo op with Beyoncé during September’s Made In America music festival as well.

“One thing I learned is that no matter how much money you have, no matter how big you are — how famous you are — they will still end up stealing your charger and your lighter,” Cardi reminds.

#RichPeopleProblems.

See her hilarious fame epiphany in the video below.