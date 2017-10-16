Snoop Dogg's New Album Is A Direct Jab At Donald Trump

"Make America Crip Again" is slated to be released later this month.

Snoop Dogg isn't retiring his nonchalant flow and penchant for wordplay just yet.

The veteran rapper is set to bless fans with new music and very soon at that, all the while taking jabs at Donald Trump.

On Sunday (Oct. 15), the Long Beach legend took to Instagram to share what appears to be cover art for his forthcoming project, titled Make America Crip Again. "Oct 27 new snoop Dogg," the "Gin & Juice" rapper captioned the post. 

The now-rumored new project is an obvious reference to President Trump's slogan, "Make America Great Again." which has continually been co-opted. Make America Crip Again is set to debut fresh on the heels of the release of his last project Neva Left. With Snoop returning to his gangsta rap roots, there's no telling what his forthcoming effort may entail. 

Check out Snoop's cover art for Make America Crip Again below.

