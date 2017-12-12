Cardi B Gifts Fans With Hilarious Dating Advice On How To Deal With An Ex

While 2017 may have ushered in Cardi B into the realm of contendable female emcees, the Bronx-born hitmaker isn't too far removed from her humble beginnings as a social media star.

From her unabashed opinions to her honorable code of ethics — see "a h** never gets cold" — Cardi captivated fans with her larger-than-life personality that she manged to capture within 30-second Instagram clips. And now it appears as though the rapper has returned to her roots to dish out some brutally honest advice when it comes to dealing with a case of the ex.

On Monday night (Dec. 11), the "Bodak Yellow" lyricist took to Instagram to share a bit of dating ethics for fans stressing over the pettiness of their boyfriend's ex-girlfriend. In a word, Cardi says you should just ignore them. "If the b***h that used to f**k your n***a be doing s**t on, you know, they social, Instagram media, whatever the f**k, trying to be petty, don't be arguing to your man about that, you know what I'm saying?" Bardi began her long-winded rant. "Because that's they goal. The b***h want you guys to argue about her."

Ironically enough, last month, Cardi found herself embroiled in a shade-throwing match with her fiance's ex-girlfriend following the news of their engagement. So who better to learn a lesson or two from when it comes to dealing with a case of the ex?

Check out Cardi's hilarious video below.