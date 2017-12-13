Here’s Why Future Is Like Jesus, As Told By Post Malone

Future is undoubtedly one of the hottest rappers in the game right now, but Post Malone still doesn’t think he gets the praise that he deserves. In fact, the “Rockstar” artist thinks Future should be treated more like a god. In a recent interview on DJ Whoo Kid’s Shade 45 show, The Whoolywood Shuffle, Post explains why Future is like Jesus and others should be kneeling at his feet.

According to Post, Future is the hood version of our Lord and Savior. “I’ve always been a big Future fan. He’s trap Jesus," he said. "He’s got a lot of soul in his voice. A lot of haters don’t give him the credit he deserves because mainstream people will be like, ‘Oh, Auto-Tune.’ He’s a fantastic vocalist and he really has a lot of expression in his voice.”