Jeezy Gets Called Out For Being Anti-Semitic After Making Comments About 'Jewish Cats'

The rapper made some generalizations about the community's sense of style.

Published 2 days ago

Jeezy has recently found himself at war with the Jewish community. Some people are accusing the rapper of being anti-Semitic after he made bold generalizations about “Jewish cats” in a new interview on Sway’s Universe.

The rapper has reportedly been making his rounds in preparation for his forthcoming album, Pressure, which is due on Friday (Dec. 15). In conversation about the importance of investing money, Jeezy provided Jewish people as an example of getting the job done. He tapped into the common stereotype that asserts Jewish people are often in positions of power and wealth, while also commenting on their sense of style. “These Jewish cats, they worth all this money and have all this power, but they might be wearing the same clothes all week,” he stated.

Naturally, the comment didn’t blow over too well, with many blasting him for over-generalizing a specific community based on religion. “Jezzy is way off & i'm fake offended. Me and most Jews change underwear twice a week, and socks 3 times a week,” one person tweeted. Others suggested that they would no longer support his music.

Jeezy is the second artist who has been accused of anti-Semitism this year. Earlier, Jay-Z was accused of the same sentiment over lyrics from his single “The Story of OJ.” Hov later responded to those allegations, suggesting he was unbothered due to the hypocritical nature of the debate. “It’s hard for me to take that serious because I’ve exaggerated every Black image in the world,” he told Rap Radar. “If even you, as the Jewish community, if you don’t have a problem with the exaggerations of the guy eating watermelon and all the things that was happening [in the ‘Story of O.J.’ music video], if you don’t have a problem with that, and that’s the only line you pick out, then you are being a hypocrite.”

Check out Jeezy’s full interview below. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

