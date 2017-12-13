Apparently Migos And Lil Yachty Aren’t Done Trolling Joe Budden Just Yet

Migos are pulling out all the stops to promote their forthcoming single "Ice Tray" and that includes trolling the likes of Joe Budden as well as his Everyday Struggle crew.

As previously reported, the video for the Lil Yachty-assisted single features actors baring an eerie resemblance to Joe as well as his co-hosts DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis. In what appears to be a reenactment of the trio from the Complex web series, the lookalikes are seen seated in their respective Everyday Struggle seats. Quavo even snapped a photo opp with the Nadeska double for kicks and giggles.

And judging by Joey’s response, the Slaughterhouse frontman is just as anxious to see what’s to come from the creative concept as everyone else. Well, that day has finally arrived, with Quavo teasing a snippet of the video on his Instagram late Tuesday night (Dec. 12).

The "Ice Tray" teaser kicks off with a spoof of the show's set, changing the web series' title to Old Rappers Struggling. The Joe impersonator slams his hat to the ground before saying, "Man, they not about the culture. They making hundreds of thousands in shows, million dollars in endorsements."

He continues, "Look at they jewelry. I ain't have jewelry like that." The preview ends with the Budden look-alike flipping a table and yelling, "It's not hip-hop!" Migos also throws subtle jabs at Akademiks by having his look-alike yell out, "I love him!"

Take a look at the full clip below.