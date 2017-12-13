Nas Had The Pettiest Response After This Athlete Totally Disrespected Him

Lest you end up like 20-year-old L.A. Lakers rookie star Lonzo Ball, who took an off-court shot at Nas that backfired immediately with the help of the internet and the Illmatic artist himself.

Here’s some pretty simple advice for anyone, especially those born after 1994, planning to insult legendary Queens hip-hop figure and emcee Nas in 2017: don’t.

Ball fell beneath backlash a few months ago for insisting that “don’t nobody listen to Nas anymore” and heralding Atlanta trap names like Migos and Future as “real hip-hop.” He apparently wasn’t done with his trolling there, though. Ball showed up on Nas’ New York home turf for his game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden with a hoodie showing his face photoshopped on the rapper’s venerated debut studio opus, Illmatic, replacing the actual photo from the album of Nas as a young child.

Obviously, hip-hop heads and Nas’ most devout fans didn’t take kindly to this. Escobar, on the other hand, brushed it off with a simple shot of his own. And after the Knicks defeated Lonzo’s Lakers squad with a final score of 113-109, Nas had all the ammo he needed to do so — and in just three words.

“Great Win Knicks!” he wrote on an Instagram post of the team’s logo.

Previously, Nas hadn’t responded to Ball’s dismissive commentary of his rap legacy. Technically, he still hasn’t. But the Big Apple sure does have its way of humbling people, wouldn’t you say?

See Nas’ "and one" shot back at Ball’s foul play below.