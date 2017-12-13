After 8 Years, Is Nicki Minaj Finally Collaborating With This Female Rapper?

But we hope you didn’t leave Miami’s Baddest B***h Trina , who just hinted that she may be joining mics with Ms. Minaj sooner than fans might expect, out of the conversation.

Femcee hip-hop is in a greater state than ever in 2017 with names like Bronx newcomer Cardi B rising to the hip-hop big leagues, Nicki Minaj a.k.a. The Generous Queen handing out features left and right and Remy Ma making a groundbreaking return with her lady of rap unity circle this summer.

Trina dropped in on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning to talk all things music and her forthcoming album, The One. Ebro asked about her and Nicki’s friendship, seeing as The Pinkprint raptress moved to Trina’s Miami home grounds, and whether she’s heard anything from Nicki’s new album.

“I’m gonna just tell you this, I heard a record that she played for me that’s just crazy — it’s just a crazy record,” she responded.

Ebro probed further, asking again whether she’s heard the actual album, however, to which Trina responded that she hasn’t heard it, but heard at least one record from it. The Still Da Baddest femcee has full confidence that the track she heard will be a classic Nicki smash hit, too.

When asked if she’d be hopping in the studio with Nicki anytime soon, Trina simply replied, “Yeah.” She revealed that they’ve worked together, but it’s clear that she doesn’t want to give out too much information too soon. There’s no way Ebro could let that slide without trying to get just a little more detail on the collabo, but Trina hilariously brushed it off.

Trina dodsn’t quite confirm whether the collaboration will be on her new album or Nicki’s. Wherever it ends up, though, we’re at least glad to know that two of the baddest femcees of our time are linking up in the good name of the women’s hip-hop circle.

See Trina’s slight reveal below.