Tory Lanez Is Accused Of Stealing His Funk Flex Freestyle

DJ Akademiks posted a compilation video on Instagram which compares the rhymes from both Don Q and Cassidy’s previous freestyles to Tory’s. The video clips were supposed to demonstrate how similar the rhymes were. In all three off the raps, the artists similarly spit about their chains and lifestyle.

Tory Lanez made waves after he unleashed an eight-minute freestyle on Funk Flex’s show earlier this month. Although a number of fans congratulated the Toronto native on his fiery bars, some others are trying to call Lanez’s bluff. Now, the rapper is being accused of stealing most of his bars.

Lanez quickly responded to the allegations, criticizing anyone who called him a thief over using the same words in his bars as his other counterparts. "I didn’t steal anything. None of the punchlines they showing are the same ... n****s tryna expose mans for 'similar words.' Get out of here fam," Lanez explained. "What about the whole 8 minutes of FLAME that's mans are tryna discredit [...] Just go on YouTube and type in Tory Lanez freestyle ... u won't find nothing that I haven't ripped. I been doin this for years.”

While some of the words may have matched, the “Say It” rapper is right in saying that the flows and punchlines are much different. Nevertheless, check out the video below and decide whether or not you think Tory stole his freestyle.