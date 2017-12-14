There’s Been A Major Breakthrough In Chinx’s 2015 Murder

Both suspects were reportedly serving time in jail on unrelated charges when they were arrested in connection to Chinx’s murder,TMZ reports. Homere and Hill allegedly followed and shot Chinx on that fatal night in 2015 after his performance at the Red Wolf Lounge in Brooklyn, according to the New York Daily News .

Late rapper Chinx , who died two years ago in a drive-by shooting, may finally receive justice for his murder. Two suspects were reportedly arrested in regards to the rapper’s 2015 murder case in Queens, New York, on Thursday (Dec. 14), TMZ reports. Both suspects, Jamar Hill and Quincy Homere , are reportedly expected to appear at the Queens Criminal Court today.

Following the arrests, Commissioner James O’Neill commended the Queens police for their diligence. “This indictment shows that the two defendants essentially stalked their victims before shooting them and making a getaway,” he said in statement. “But through the talent and tenacity of the Queens South detectives, working closely with the office of the Queens District Attorney, they have now been brought back to answer for this violent act.”

Fox 5 NY reporter, Lisa Evers uploaded footage of Homere walking into the NY precinct in handcuffs. "Why did you do it, Quincy,” an unidentified person asks the suspect.

Until now, Chinx’s murder has been an absolute mystery. The rapper, born Lionel Pickens, was recognized for his affiliation with French Montana’s Coke Boys and as a rising star out of Queens. He previously released Welcome to JFK in Aug. 2015, followed by Legends Never Die in Sept. 2017.

If Homere and Hill are convicted, they could face 25 years to life in prison.