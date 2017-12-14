Apparently, Drake Is Shooting His Shot With This Hollywood Starlet

Drake has seemingly been on a brief hiatus from music but that hasn't put a halt to his social media antics one bit.

Early Thursday morning, Drake did the most Drake thing imaginable: he chose to shoot his shot with a Hollywood starlet via the photo-sharing app. Taking to Instagram, the rapper posted a black and white photo of himself sitting all alone at what appears to be a dinner table as he wistfully looks into the camera. Nothing to see here, right? Wrong.

Along with the uber-moody snapshot, Drizzy captioned the post "Stood Me Up" and tagged none other than Angelina Jolie. While he did not tag Angelina's actual Instagram account, but instead a very popular fan account (it appears as though she doesn't even have a profile on the platform), it's worth noting that his new love interest isn't too far fetched.

Any true Drake stan knows all too well the love "the boy" has for famous women in Hollywood. In fact, it might just be his calling. Earlier this year, Drake gave a pretty memorable acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards in which he very deliberately shot his shot with Vannesa Hudgens. “You look incredibly tonight,” he told her during the middle of his speech. He later followed her on Instagram and liked one of her pictures, because of course he did.

Sarah Silverman is another woman on the long list of women Drake thirsts over. And, there's J.Lo (of course), who he fueled weeks of dating rumors with after posting a very cheesy photo of them together. In either case, the man has a lot of admiration for ladies on the silver screen. But can you really blame him?

Take a look at Drake taking aim at Angelina Jolie, below.