J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar Have Sparked The Ultimate Twitter Debate

Earlier this week, rap enthusiasts finally got a taste of what a J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar joint project may potentially sound like upon the release of Jeezy's latest offering, "American Dream."
But it appears as though the lyricists joining forces on wax has sent their fans into a very heated debate.
As previously reported, the track arrives just ahead of the release of Jeezy's eighth-studio album, Pressure, and marks the first time since 2013 that Cole and Kendrick have shared lyrical duties. Over the past several years, however, the two have hinted at a possible collaboration album, but TDE’s Top Dawg has since refuted those rumors — making their latest collab all the more reason for an ultimate debate.
Jeezy recently previewed the fresh new single during a listening party in New York City. And from what can be made out in the clip below, the song sounds like every rap purist's delight, with each emcee laying down their respective flows.
Take a listen, below.
Snippet of the new Jeezy x Kendrick Lamar x J. Cole song dropping Friday pic.twitter.com/WjWEUEsPp2— Rap Favorites (@RapFavPosts) December 12, 2017
After a close listen, it appears that Cole has blessed the track with an admirable sweet 16, while K. Dot opted for a sing-song bridge of sorts, which left many fans scratching their heads in confusion.
Check out some of the best fan reactions below.
lol Kendrick heard J. Cole verse on " American Dream " and was like " bro i'm coo on doin a verse on dis shit "— Benji💰🌎Freshi🧠 ™ (@DonFreshi) December 14, 2017
We're out here more excited to hear Kendrick-Jeezy-Cole than Eminem's whole album aaa facts— Fonseca 🦁 and the f is for phenomenal (@BonyIver88) December 14, 2017
Cole Stan’s after hearing Kendrick don’t have a full verse pic.twitter.com/XFJlUYfsv5— B. (@waterss_) December 14, 2017
Kendrick heard Cole verse on American Dream and said “Ima sing some Shit cause I can’t keep up with that rapping” 🤫🤫🤫🤭🤭🤭— Calicoe Fan Account (@DVDJXX) December 14, 2017
LMAOOOOO YALL REALLY DEBATING IF COLE OR KENDRICK IS BETTER OFF A FEATURE SONG LMAOOOOO DONT EVEN LISTEN TO MUSIC ANYMORE— Lil Mexico (@mfjesus_) December 14, 2017
J. Cole's verse on American Dream was 🔥🔥🔥 Kendrick's outro was lit too.— Derrick Lewis (@Derrick_MSU_106) December 14, 2017
*also, y'all J. Cole fans again, huh?... Y'all just got finished calling this man corny for the entirety of 2017. pic.twitter.com/sYe8Z3bfuB
Not the biggest fan of J. Cole but, Kendrick lost. Alien voices getting annoying as fuck.— Don't mention me if your team isn't undefeated (@Basedlordjesus) December 14, 2017
Just heard American dream. Why cole washed Kendrick like that? Why? Dawg I never thought I’d say someshit like that lmao— Qui$e (@Thelostkidmark) December 14, 2017
Once Kendrick heard Cole verse pic.twitter.com/SNX60ZoObo— Six 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) December 14, 2017
(Photos from left: Andrew Chin/Getty Images, Paul Marotta/Getty Images)
