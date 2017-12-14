J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar Have Sparked The Ultimate Twitter Debate

Earlier this week, rap enthusiasts finally got a taste of what a J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar joint project may potentially sound like upon the release of Jeezy's latest offering, "American Dream." But it appears as though the lyricists joining forces on wax has sent their fans into a very heated debate.

As previously reported, the track arrives just ahead of the release of Jeezy's eighth-studio album, Pressure, and marks the first time since 2013 that Cole and Kendrick have shared lyrical duties. Over the past several years, however, the two have hinted at a possible collaboration album, but TDE’s Top Dawg has since refuted those rumors — making their latest collab all the more reason for an ultimate debate. Jeezy recently previewed the fresh new single during a listening party in New York City. And from what can be made out in the clip below, the song sounds like every rap purist's delight, with each emcee laying down their respective flows. Take a listen, below.

Snippet of the new Jeezy x Kendrick Lamar x J. Cole song dropping Friday pic.twitter.com/WjWEUEsPp2 — Rap Favorites (@RapFavPosts) December 12, 2017

After a close listen, it appears that Cole has blessed the track with an admirable sweet 16, while K. Dot opted for a sing-song bridge of sorts, which left many fans scratching their heads in confusion. Check out some of the best fan reactions below.

Written by Kai Miller