2 Chainz Put Walmart On Blast Over His Dabbin’ Santa Sweaters

2 Chainz’s popular Dabbin Santa sweaters undoubtedly make great outfits for the holiday season. And seeing how quickly they sell out online, Walmart tried to collect some of those coins by selling its own version of the rapper’s sweater designs on its online store. According to a screenshot of the website, which 2 Chainz posted on Instagram on Dec. 15, Walmart is selling multiple version of the Dabbin' Santa sweaters online.

Walmart tried to play 2 Chainz , but the rapper had time to put the big box store in its place today.

Some may say that copying is a form of flattery, but 2 Chainz definitely didn’t appreciate the gesture. “Oooh nooo, someone please tell Walmart that they didn’t get permission to use this patent or likeness in anyway,” he wrote.

But 2 Chainz wasn’t as mad about the company stealing his designs as he was about its motives. The rapper’s sweaters, while fashionable, also go to a good cause. A percentage of the profit goes to 2 Chainz’s T.R.U. Foundation, which helps the homeless, veterans and youth. “We use this sweater this time of year to spread togetherness and also give back to those who are less fortunate or not able to provide for their families at the time,” he explained.

2 Chainz may have had to check Walmart, but he still seems to be in the holiday spirit. “That being said, it’s gone be a Jolly Holly Xmas,” he added. Let’s hope Walmart removes those sweaters.