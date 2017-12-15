Allow Jeezy To Explain The Problem With The Trap Music Genre

Jeezy just blessed fans with his latest album, Pressure, on Dec. 15, and it seems to be creating quite the buzz. While many would say the rapper’s new project is a great addition to the culture, Jeezy may not want fans to drop it in the “trap” music category. In fact, during an interview at The Breakfast Club, the artist expressed his frustrations with the new definition trap music and explained why he wouldn’t like to be affiliated with it.
"When you start talking about all these people going through all these real things as a genre of music, I don't know about that,” he said of rap’s most popular subgenre. “[When] we came up, the trap was really the trap. We standing outside of fire barrel trying to stay warm in Timbaland boots and Dickies suits to get some money. We trying to put cameras up so we can see what's going on. Thursday and Friday night, we hope the homies from down the street don't kick in the door. That's a trap.”
Jeezy also stated that a song shouldn’t be thrust into a category solely based on sound or engineering. As Charlamagne also chimed in, it should be more based on the content. “Oh you're talking about a genre of music is trap because it sounds like something, I don't know about that,” Jeezy added. “You can't just call something gospel music because it sounds like gospel music and somebody got a whole different message. I don't want to be affiliated with that. I'm a buck.
The Snowman’s points come at an interesting time, especially since there has been a movement rallying behind trap artists and music. Most artists who would be considered trap, have been commanding the radio and Billboard charts, including, Migos, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and more. While Jeezy wasn’t pointing the finger at any one in particular, it makes room for a larger discussion about how we categorize music.
.@Jeezy discusses distancing himself from the genre known as "Trap." #TheBreakfastClub pic.twitter.com/zAlsQlzx3N— REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) December 15, 2017
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
