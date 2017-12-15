Here’s K. Michelle’s Thoughts On People Shaming R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims

K. Michelle has been very open about her allegedly abusive relationship with R. Kelly. In her single “Build A Man,” the songstress detailed what it was like dating a controlling and manipulative man like her mentor. While she still recognizes Kelly as the man who honed her skills as a singer, she hasn’t turned a blind eye to the countless allegations brought against him by women and young girls, and she doesn’t think you should either. During her latest sit down on The Real on Dec. 14, K. Michelle urged fans to stop dismissing and shaming Kelly’s victims.

When asked how she feels about the “Ignition” singer’s latest slew of allegations – which range anywhere from allegedly holding women against their will to forcing them to engage in sexual acts with him and other women – K. Michelle admitted that she is somewhat torn. “That is kind of tricky for me,” she said of the topic. “I see it from two different perspectives. I see it as this is my mentor. He taught me about recording, how to write, [and] the importance of just doing music. You want to have loyalty for that.”