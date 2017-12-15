SMH: Khia Is Now Mercilessly Dragging Toya Wright For Her Pregnancy

Now it appears as though the rapper has a thought or three to share regarding Toya Wright 's pregnancy.

Khia has never been one to shy away from airing out her grievances with the world. In the past, the newfound social media personality has blasted the likes of Trina , Remy Ma and even Lil' Kim .

Shot from her makeshift courtroom, aka living room, Khia and fellow Florida femcee Ts Madison mercilessly dragged the reality star for her expected bundle of joy on Wednesday (Dec. 13). While the bringing of new life into the world is typically celebrated, the "My Neck, My Back" one-hit wonder decided to take aim at Toya for that same reason — and she sure did have a mouthful to share with her Instagram followers.

"I just want to know who the baby daddy is," Khia began her cringe-worthy read. "Why she pregnant by this other n***a when she was with Memphitz and she didn't have his children?" If you can recall, Toya filed for divorce from Mickey “Memphitz” Wright in August 2016, following the shocking and tragic news that two of her brothers, Rudy and Josh Johnson, were killed in a shooting incident in New Orleans.

Khia then went on to spill more "tea" concerning Toya's relationship with Memphitz – even suggesting that the estranged couple was unable to conceive children due to a vasectomy. "So, the tea is Memphitz got fixed. He got his balls clipped," Khia said. "He got the operation. So, he couldn't give her no baby."

Take a look at part one of the drag session below.