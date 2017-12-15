XXXTentacion Is Now Facing Decades In Prison For Assaulting A Pregnant Woman

And, now it appears as though XXX might face the ultimate consequence for his violent assault of a pregant woman.

Over the past year, Florida newcomer XXXTentacion has set social media ablaze with his problematic rise to fame. From his troubling legal situation and violent past to a bizarre feud with Drake and questionable social media stunts, the rapper has easily made himself a target for controversy.

According to TMZ, the 19-year-old was denied bail early Friday morning (Dec. 15) after violating the terms of his bond from his intial arrest. As previously reported, XXX's legal troubles stem from a disturbing domestic violence case in which he was charged with aggravated assault after brutally torturing his ex-girlfriend and holding her against her will. It's also worth noting that the young woman was pregnant at the time.

In addition to the current charges, prosecutors have now added an additional seven felonies to the list all dealing with witness tampering and witness harassment. This latest batch of charges is reportedly related to a recent development in the case.

Nearly two weeks ago, the rapper's legal team submitted a document claiming the victim who accused XXX of assaulting her wanted to drop the case. Prosecutors were skeptical at the time and refuted this claim. They now believe that the 17 artist coerced the young woman into signing the document.

TMZ now reports that XXXTentacion will likely remain in jail until his trial and is potentially facing decades in prison, at minimum, if convicted.