Black Thought’s Viral Freestyle Has Ignited The Ultimate Debate Among Hip-Hop Heads

Unless you've been living under a rock or are just completely inept when it comes to navigating social media, you've definitely stumbled across Black Thought's electrifying Hot 97 freestyle at some point this past weekend.
In the freestyle heard around the world, The Roots' frontman reaffirmed his status as one of the rap game's top-tier lyricists.
Donning shades as he exuded the confidence of a legendary MC, the Philadelphia native darted through and around the classic Mobb Deep instrumental, "The Learning (Burn)." His pungent bars, deftly constructed rhyme schemes, and dizzying wordplay are all the makings of a mind-blowing freestyle. The 10-minute clip instantaneously exploded on social media, leaving hip-hop heads everywhere speechless.
"I never thought I'd be getting long in the tooth/My OG told me 'Boy you better go and live your truth'/I am a walking affirmation, that imagination/And focus and patience get you closer to your aspiration/And just 'cause they give you shit don't mean you have to take it/My words capture greatness, sworn affidavits/Yours truly, the celestial being/You stay seeing pulling up in a fresh European/High-stepping out of a dress to a tin/Not another got more soul, unless you Korean," he spits midway through the 10-minute verse.
Nearly a week after it's debut, Black Thought is still very much a trending topic and rightfully so. In light of the video breaking the Internet, the lyrical acrobatics of the Philly rhymer have sparked the ultimate debate among hip-hop purists everywhere.
Take a look at some of the best reactions, below.
Black Thought lost his damn mind on this Funk Flex freestyle.— Jared 'Jay B.' Boyd (@JaredJayBBoyd) December 14, 2017
Honestly - gotta be one of the best freestyles I’ve ever heard.
It’s up there.
Tariq is the best rapper I’ve ever heard ever in life. I will continue to say that.
That’s that.
We ain’t deserve it.
Greatness.
Not feeling this “OMFG REAL RAPZ” the TL is doing bout that Black Thought freestyle for multiple reasons.— 🇻🇨Paulo Di Balla 🌹 (@FEELZ_) December 15, 2017
A: Y’all dont listen to or rate Black Thought/The Roots any other time on here.
B: Nobody is tryna hear that in the club. Time and place for everything.
Now try listening to 21 Savage or Kodak Black after that Black Thought freestyle. Your ears will fall from your head. 😂😂😆😂😆— Point.Blank.Period. (@danimarlane) December 15, 2017
When it comes to rappin, @blackthought is the most #underrated and possibly the #GOAT in the freestyle lane. Bow down youngins and take notes! https://t.co/KHME1sg6or— FAB 5 FREDDY (@FABNEWYORK) December 15, 2017
Yal getting dangerously close to pushing that Black Thought freestyle past the overrated/underrated threshold. Saw someone just call it the greatest 10 minutes in rap history.— Boogie Bousins (@bansky) December 16, 2017
Thread time.— The Infamous (@jperiodBK) December 16, 2017
I've been trying to explain to people why this @BlackThought freestyle was so special, and why it broke the internet.
Lesson one is simple: after timelines full of FAKE, you can't front on the REAL when you see it with your own eyes.
i watched that black thought freestyle on funk flex again last night.— Shyne Coldchain Jr. (@Smooth_Orator) December 18, 2017
that video had 1.3 million views, after three days. people still care about lyrics. i'm happy about that.
Black Thought: Can I interest you in a freestyle battle?— Thembi Duncan (@ThembiDuncan) December 15, 2017
Mumble Rappers: pic.twitter.com/W7wrNGyWY4
