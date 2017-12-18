Here’s Why You’ll Be Seeing Chris Brown & Karrueche At A Lot Of The Same Events In 2018

It looks like fans should get used to seeing Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, at a lot more of the same Hollywood parties.
Earlier this year a judge ordered Brown to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex until the year 2022, but according to a new report, that initial restraining order has been significantly modified. In fact, The Blast reports that both Brown and Tran’s legal teams have come to a secret agreement, allowing the two to attend the same industry events.
Brown’s attorney, Setara Qassim, reportedly confirmed the news to The Blast, stating that the two lawyers reached the informal agreement outside of court. But according to Qassim, there is a catch. The two can reportedly be in close proximity to one another as long as Brown acts civilly. Otherwise, the initial order will be set in motion again, and a judge may have to get involved.
The sudden compromise reportedly came less than two weeks after the 2017 BET Awards, The Blast reports. Tran and the “Party” singer were both invited and had specific roles to fill during the event.
Since the agreement, the two were spotted at Teyana Taylor’s 27th birthday party in Los Angeles. The two posted separate photos with Taylor on social media and didn't appear to have spoken to each other.
Part 1 Sooooo fresh from Dubai I️ came straight to my 90’s birthday stake party and had a fuckin blastttttt!!! 😍😍😍😍😍 S/O to everyone that help make my night magical!!! The Event Planner @berhelove Spray Paint Artist @artdoctors and @marathonagency & @worldonwheelsla for dope party!!!! And all my friends and family that made my night unbelievably amazing 😍😍😍😍😍😍 I️ Love you guyssssssss! Pics by @3sixoh
(Photos from left: C Flanigan/Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
