Here’s Why You’ll Be Seeing Chris Brown & Karrueche At A Lot Of The Same Events In 2018

It looks like fans should get used to seeing Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, at a lot more of the same Hollywood parties.

Earlier this year a judge ordered Brown to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex until the year 2022, but according to a new report, that initial restraining order has been significantly modified. In fact, The Blast reports that both Brown and Tran’s legal teams have come to a secret agreement, allowing the two to attend the same industry events.