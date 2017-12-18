Wale Has More To Say After Nicki Minaj's Thoughts On White Rappers

Her observation was unfortunately met with some adversity from fans, but MMG rap star and one of Nicki’s former collaborators, Wale , is seconding her sentiments with some receipts of his own.

Nicki Minaj’s pink highlighter underlined an interesting occurrence on the iTunes Top Rap/Hip-Hop songs chart last week when she pointed out that white rappers were dominating the peak spots.

Commenting on Nicki’s post via The Shade Room, Wale reminded everyone that white rappers are afforded a certain reputation down to the verbiage used to identify those artist.

“I see no lies,” he began. “White artist songs are instantly ‘pop’ songs and not urban. Miguel got be ‘urban,’ Sam Smith can be ‘pop’ with the same exact song. Nobody wanna say it [though] because of the backlash. The white artist know it too…they won’t disagree.”

Consider the Shine artist’s point proven after Nicki’s comments blew up with disgruntled fans angered that Nicki made mention of white rappers’ chart positions in the first place. Despite her congratulating and shouting out Eminem, whose Ed Sheeran-assisted “River” placed at No. 1, and Post Malone, who followed right behind Em with his “rockstar” single featuring 21 Savage, fans still hurled accusations of race-baiting at her.

“Blocking all you sensitive d**k riders,” she wrote in an amended caption on the post. “It is a great time to be a white rapper in America. I wanna sign one for my new label.”

Post Malone even hit Nicki with an Instagram follow thereafter, so at least her original intended message didn’t just go over everyone’s heads.

See Wale’s follow-up to her thoughts below.