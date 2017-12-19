Chilling Video Surfaces Of DJ’s Death During Sudden Stage Collapse

Brazil’s Atmosphere Festival celebration on Sunday (December 17) ended fatally for DJ Kaleb Freitas after the 30-year-old was killed from a weather-induced stage collapse during his set performance.

According to NPR, dangerously high winds begin plaguing the festival before totally dismantling the stage, which Freitas unfortunately had not escaped from during the collapse. Among about 5,000 festivalgoers, several pulled out their phones to capture dark looming clouds and quivering stage constructions. Footage shows some attendees quickly scurrying away after the stage caved in while others stay put, apparently unaware to what extent the degree of damage went.

The site further reports that Freitas suffered a head injury and was rushed to the hospital. He was unfortunately pronounced dead thereafter.

“We always cherish the safety of our attendees, following all the processes, reports and authorizations requested by the local authorities," a statement from the festival’s organizers read. “We lost a friend, an artist. Our priority is to assist the wounded and their families.”

Others were reportedly affected in the incident, but suffered non-life threatening injuries. TMZ adds that a reported investigation is now underway as well to discover why the festival failed to shut down and evacuate after severe weather warnings. Fortunately, the majority of those who witnessed and filmed the catastrophe made it out OK, though. See what they captured from the stage collapse and forceful winds below.

Please be advised that this footage contains graphic content and viewer discretion is strongly suggested.