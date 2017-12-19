Nipsey Hussle Blasts Reporters That Mocked Diddy’s Pursuit Of NFL Team

So, it comes as no surprise that his recent defense of hip-hop mogul Diddy , who was ridiculed for his pursuit of an NFL team, was a scathing read of sorts.

Nipsey Hussle has never been one to mince his words , especially when it comes to defending himself or those he respects and admires.

Earlier this week, Diddy expressed interest in wanting to make history as the first Black majority owner of an NFL team by purchasing the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, his lofty aspirations were mocked by local TV reporters, who insinuated that his desire was unrealistic and simply the result of being high or drunk.

While the hip-hop titan has yet to directly respond to his detractors, Nipsey didn't hesitate to read the reporters for filth. Taking to Instagram late Monday night (Dec. 18), the South Central lyricist had a thought or three to share on the insulting incident. “I’m offended to my core,” he wrote, reposting a video of the comments in question. “And both these clowns can’t even pay the water bill at one of @diddy estates…but THEY CANT TAKE HIM SERIOUS?"

"You talking bout a owner of a vodka company! I don’t even know what he does @forbes do tho," Nipsey continued. "U Never speak when you This STUPID AND OUT THE LOOP OF REALITY!!! @diddy I HOPE THEY MOTIVATED U EVEN MORE AND WHEN U BECOME THE 1st Blac @NFL owner we gone only wear Yo team jerseys and make sure u get a super bowl trophy!!!"

Nipsey is no stranger to the doubters himself. His Crenshaw mixtape was widely mocked after he announced its price point of $100, yet it still earned him the respect and support of the likes of Jay-Z. So if there's anyone who believes in chasing big dreams, it’s Nipsey for sure, and given the trajectory of his career, his belief in Diddy seems pretty well founded.

Take a look Nipsey's full remarks, below.