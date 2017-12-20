Hip-Hop Podcaster Combat Jack Passes Away At 48

Several reports have announced that hip-hop industry executive, attorney and prominent podcast host Combat Jack has passed away at 48 years old after succumbing to complications from colon cancer.

Combat Jack, real name Reggie Ossé, revealed that he was battling the disease four months ago. He had been absent from his well-known hip-hop and industry news podcast, The Combat Jack Show, which he expressed lament for via Twitter.

“In [seven] years of podcasting, I’ve never missed an episode,” he wrote in his statement on Twitter. “I got hit with some real life s**t. I was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer.”

He received an outpour of support from friends and fans following the announcement. Sadly, close friend and Peter Rosenberg of Hot 97 was one of the sources confirming his passing on Wednesday (December 20).

“Hip Hop has lost one of its most important historians and voices...,” he tweeted. “We had serious ups and downs but I was so happy we had made things good... Rest In Peace to my friend Combat Jack...”

BET’s deepest prayers, thoughts and condolences are sent to the family of Reggie Ossé as we pay respect to his legacy at this time.