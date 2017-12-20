If You're A Fan Of Both Lil Wayne And Porn, You're In Luck...

Like any good awards show, the AVN Awards also comes with live performances. And thanks to New Orleans rap icon Lil Wayne , whom organizers have tapped as the musical guest star at the January 2018 ceremony, you can tune in to your favorite porn stars without having to worry about clearing your browser history this time.

Handing out annual awards in over 100 categories connected to achievements in the porn industry is a thing, and it’s called the AVN Awards, a.k.a. the “Oscars of porn.”

The AVN Media Network released a statement on Monday (December 18) confirming Weezy’s performance and championing his…um…similarities with that of the adult film industry.

“We are extremely pleased to have Lil Wayne performing at the 2018 AVN Awards,” AVN president Tony Rios said. “Like many of the talent within the adult industry, he is also a successful entrepreneur having opened his own company Young Money Records. He’s an amazing addition to this year’s show and we look forward to having him.”

The pleasure is Weezy’s as well, who reportedly called the AVN stage honor a “bucket list moment” and expressed his excitement to be a part of the show next year. This wouldn't be the first time that the AVN Awards have secured rap nor Young Money talent to grace the award show stage, however. Weezy’s former Young Money artist Tyga performed at the 2013 AVN Awards, and even nabbed three nominations. Waka Flocka and Machine Gun Kelly have also hit the stage in recent years for the folks over at AVN.

See the official announcement for Weezy’s performance at the 2018 AVN Awards via the network’s Twitter account below (be careful clicking around too much, though, as the Twitter handle features some NSFW content).