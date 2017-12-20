Trina Has A Word Or Two For Those Claiming She Has A Ghostwriter

But that hasn't stopped the "Baddest B***h" from throwing some massive shade at the self-proclaimed "Thug Misses."

The dust has yet to settle since Khia took her latest jab at Trina .

As previously reported, the rappers' longstanding feud was re-ignited after Khia made some shocking statements about Trina’s family in an Instagram video. Shortly after the video went viral, Trina responded with a simple, yet punchy meme that was quite the fitting response to the Tampa native's allegations.

This isn’t the first time the two rappers have gone back and forth via social media. And it appears as though it won't be the last. The saga continued on Wednesday (Dec. 20), with Trina addressing rumors that she allegedly has a ghostwriter during a sit-down with The Breakfast Club.

When asked by DJ Envy if there was any validity behind talk of her not writing her own rhymes, the Miami-bred lyricist quickly responded, "I never heard that. I'm always writing." After explaining that he learned of these accusations from Khia, Trina didn't hold back. "We don't address cockroaches on The Breakfast Club," she began her scathing read. "When you look at the Trina music, when you see the Trina name, you wonder how Trina lasted for 17 years? You know how Trina gets so many bags? That royalty is very good."

"Don't play yourself," she continued. "You wanna get on [Love & Hip Hop]? Holla at me."

Check out the epic read below.